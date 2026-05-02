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Delhi judge, 35, dies by suicide at home, police rule out foul play

Delhi judge, 35, dies by suicide at home, police rule out foul play

"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of the inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, especially for the legal community, a Delhi court judge reportedly died by suicide. His dead body was found hanging at his Safdarjung area home in South Delhi. After launching an investigation, the police have ruled out foul play. The Delhi Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and an investigation in the suicide case of the 35-year-old judge has been launched, PTI reported. The officials said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, adding that further investigation is underway.

“No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of the inquest proceedings,” a senior police officer said.

According to official records, the deceased judge had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021, and had completed his law education from Symbiosis Law School, Pune in 2018.

During practice, he dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases and served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.

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