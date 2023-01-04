Delhi Kanjhawala Horror: 5 Spine Chilling Details About Fatal Mishap Emerge

Earlier, Nidhi in her statement to Delhi police claimed that Anjali was upset over her breakup with her boyfriend and she was drunk when she was driving the two-wheeler.

New Delhi: Dismissing claims made by Anjali’s friend Nidhi, Dr. Bhupesh, the victim’s family doctor asserted no traces of alcohol were found in the body. He even denied the friend being present at the time of the accident. Earlier, Nidhi in her statement to Delhi police claimed that Anjali was upset over her breakup with her boyfriend and she was drunk when she was driving the two-wheeler. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal came down heavily on Nidhi and demanded a probe against her since she left her ‘friend’ dying on the road.

“Today, when the police caught Anjali’s “friend”, she appeared on TV talking nonsense about Anjali. The girl who saw her friend dying on the road instead of helping him went home and slept, how can she be believed? Anjali’s ‘character assassination’ has started, the public is sensible,” Maliwal said.

For the unversed, the victim, Anjali, was dragged from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car which hit the scooty she was driving. The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place.

Delhi Kanjhawala Horror: 5 Spine Chilling Details

Nidhi and Anjali became friends only 15 days before the accident took place.

“She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn’t tell anything to anyone”, said Nidhi.

In a statement to police, hotel manager said that Nidhi and Anjali were fighting before leaving the hotel at around 1.30am. “Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty,” said Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left).

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Wednesday said Anjali was stuck on the left front wheel of the vehicle. “So far it has been found that she was stuck on the left front wheel of the vehicle and teams have also found blood stains around the wheel and other parts under the car,” FSL sources said. The FSL has prepared a blood sample report of the five accused, blood samples taken from the scene of the incident and a report based on a recreation of the crime scene.

The five men who hit Nidhi’s scooter were on their way from Murthal where they went to mark the New Year. They were drunk at the time of the accident. The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal. Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.