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Delhi Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Rajasthan-bound double-decker overturns, 2 dead and over 20 injured | Watch video

Delhi Karol Bagh Bus Accident: Rajasthan-bound double-decker overturns, 2 dead and over 20 injured | Watch video

A double decker bus overturned in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area late at night leaving two dead and over 20 injured as emergency teams carried out a swift rescue operation.

Delhi Bus Accident at Karol Bagh

At least two people have been killed and over two dozen others injured after a double-decker passenger bus met with an accident in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Tuesday night. Panic spread in the busy commercial area when the vehicle overturned at around 1:05 am near Jhandewalan Temple in the city’s central district.

Eyewitnesses said the overturned bus was coming from Jaipur with nearly 25 passengers. Passengers were seen trapped inside the toppled vehicle.

Efforts Were Made To Rescue Passengers Immediately

According to reports, soon after receiving a distress call at 1:08 am, several teams were sent to rescue passengers from the spot. Fire brigade teams, Delhi Police personnel and locals tried to extract passengers stuck inside the vehicle.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. It was reported that several injured have been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Critical condition of some injured passengers has also been reported. Reports claimed that several passengers are trapped inside the vehicle.

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Also read: Watch: Two men remove sharp metal from road, prevent deadly accident; Viral video here

Toppled Bus Likely Lost Control Before Overturning

Delhi Police said prima facie the driver lost control of the vehicle which led to the tragic incident. Further investigations are being carried out to confirm the cause of the accident.

“We have registered an FIR in the matter. Investigations are on,” a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI. One eyewitness said the vehicle “looked shaky” before overturning. Some reports said it was a case of overspeeding while others said that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Watch the video:

Delhi: A bus carrying 25 passengers overturned near Jhandewalan metro station in the Karol Bagh area, resulting in 2 deaths, while the injured were admitted to hospitals pic.twitter.com/rpFRr2GME9 — IANS (@ians_india) March 25, 2026

Traffic Came To A Standstill In Karol Bagh

Traffic was thrown out of gear in Karol Bagh in the wee hours as teams raced against time to rescue passengers from the overturned vehicle. Traffic was diverted and the road was cleared soon after. Residents from nearby areas came out to help authorities rescue passengers trapped inside the overturned bus.

Deadly Bus Accidents Raise Questions On Road Safety Once Again

Accidents involving public buses have become quite frequent in Delhi and many questions have been raised over road safety in the national capital on several occasions. Driver fatigue and overspeeding violations are considered to be common reasons behind such accidents.

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