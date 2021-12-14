New Delhi: The Delhi-Kathmandu (Nepal) bus services that were suspended due to COVID pandemic are all set to resume from Wednesday from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, Delhi Gate, New Delhi. As per the updates, the Bus Service will be operated on the previous pattern, however, the latest MHA guidelines of COVID protocol shall be followed.Also Read - Pfizer Confirms Its Covid Pill 89% Effective, Works On Omicron

Issuing a notification in this regard, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) stated that the Delhi-Kathmandu bus will operate from Ambedkar Bus Terminal at 10 AM on December 15, said DTC Deputy Chief General Manager (PR) RS Minhas. The DTC has tied up with Skyline India (Motors) Pvt Ltd for operation of the bus.

"The latest COVID-19 protocols/guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are to be followed in true spirit in all conditions," the order stated.

It must be noted that the bus service, connecting the capital cities of India and Nepal, was launched in November 2014. However, the operations were shut down on March 23, 2020 amid first wave of the pandemic.

Check guidelines:

It will be mandatory for all the passengers to carry certificate of both doses of Covid vaccine.

A negative RT-PCR test report within 72 hours of start of the journey is a must for all. Passengers will not be allowed to board the bus if they fail to produce documents.

Bus ticket fare: Earlier, the fare of the journey cost over Rs 2,300 which has now been increased to around Rs 2,800.

Bus schedule:

As per the updates, the bus departs from Delhi to Kathmandu on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The return bus from Kathmandu to Delhi leaves on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The bus will also stop at Sonauli (India-Nepal border) for customs checking.

Passengers travelling between Delhi and Kathmandu are not allowed to disembark or embark enroute except at the scheduled halts.

The passengers must note that the bus service covers a distance of 1,167 Km between Delhi and Kathmandu with stoppages at Firozabad, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and Mugling (Nepal).\

The Maitri Bus Sewa was initiated as a symbol of friendship between India and Nepal and since its beginning, the buses have frequently carried pilgrims, tourists, foreign delegates and the general public from both the nations.

The DTC had suspended the bus service for Lahore in 2019. This decision was taken after Pakistan had suspended the Delhi-Lahore bus service in the wake of India revoking the special status of J&K, following scrapping of Article 370.