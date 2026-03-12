Home

Reach Delhi to Katra in 7 hours: Good news for Vaishno Devi devotees as new Delhi-Katra expressway to open from...

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will benefit daily commuters and thousands of devotees traveling to Vaishno Devi.

Expressway- Representational AI Image

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: In a massive update for commuters who are planning to travel between Delhi and Amritsar and also the devotees who are planning to travel to Vaishno Devi this year, the ambitious Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is expected to be completed soon. Designed to make travel faster across northern India, the Expressway will now be completed in phases by March 2028. The ambitious project will improve connectivity for commuters and Vaishno Devi pilgrims, helping in boosting the economy and travel around the region. Here are all the details you need to know about the route details of much-anticipated Expressway.

Nitin Gadkari shares update on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

In the recent development, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has shared the update in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday where he has mentioned that the 667-km expressway aims to directly connect Delhi with Amritsar and Katra, improving travel and strengthening connectivity between important religious and economic centres.

How will the expressway help commuters?

The Minister has shared the fact that once the expressway is finished, the distance between Delhi and Amritsar will be reduced by about 40 km. Therefore, due to the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the travel time to Amritsar is expected to come down to around five hours, while the journey to Katra may take about seven hours. Moreover, the project is expected to make road travel smoother and faster for people travelling between the national capital, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajiv Kumar, project director, NHAI (Project Implementation Unit Jammu) was quoted as saying to PTI videos, “Construction of the expressway was hit badly last year in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and later by heavy rains and flooding. But the work has gathered pace again. The deadline for its completion has been fixed for March next year.”

Golden Temple or Darbar Sahib in Amritsar (Punjab) to get connected Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

“It will connect two of the most prominent pilgrimage destinations — Sri Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple or Darbar Sahib in Amritsar (Punjab) and Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra (Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir),” he added.

Good news for commuters planning travel to Golden Temple

Despite the continuous delay it has faced, the expressway is expected to give a major boost to tourism and trade by connecting Delhi directly with the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, while also helping faster movement of goods across the region.

