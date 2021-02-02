New Delhi: While presenting her Union Budget 2021-22 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that Rs 8,500 crore will be awarded by March 2022, for the completion of an additional 11,000 km of National Highway Corridor. A target has been set for the completion of several highway corridors under the Budget 2021 along with a how much will be spent on which corridor and by when they can be completed. Also Read - Gold Price Today 2 February 2021: Yellow Metals Fall Sharply Post Budget Announcements | Check Rates in Major Cities Here

Although some corridors have already been surveyed on the construction, work was started on some. This fiscal budget aims to complete the work of a dozen such corridors. Construction of some corridors from the national capital Delhi was also pre-decided among which is the mega project of the Delhi-Katra Express Corridor.

Here are a few details you need to know about the Delhi-Katra Expressway Corridor:

*Delhi-Katra construction will commence in 2021-22.

*The target to build the Delhi-Katra Express Corridor has been set by 2023.

*With the construction of this corridor, the journey between Srimata Vaishno Devi Temple Katra to Delhi will be completed in just six hours.

*This Expressway corridor connecting the holy town of Katra with the national capital via Amritsar will be 575-km-long.

*The project is expected to cost over Rs 35,000 crore.

*The unique characteristic of this express road corridor would be to connect the two holy cities of Katra and Amritsar directly with Delhi and pilgrims will also have the option of planning an itinerary incorporating Golden temple as well as Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

*According to the plans of this Delhi-Katra Express Corridor project, the Pathankot-Jammu national highway will be widened from the existing four lane to six lane and connect Katra to Delhi via Amritsar.