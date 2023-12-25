Home

Delhi L-G Vinay Saxena Chairs Meeting On Unauthorised Colonies, Asks For Full Implementation Timeline; Details Here

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V.K. Saxena (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Parliament passed the NCTD Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2023, Delhi Act only a few days ago, and the real action has begun in New Delhi. In a new development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has chaired a meeting with senior officials to take stock of the status of the regularisation of unauthorised colonies and also the work process made in rehabilitation of the slum dwellers under the PM-UDAY and PMAY (Urban) schemes. Moreover, Delhi LG Saxena also asked the officers to give exact timelines with regard to the full implementation of PM-UDAY, PMAY, and the land pooling policy of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Discussions Of Ambiguity In Boundaries of Unauthorised Colonies

Officials at the Raj Bhavan said that during the meeting, the L-G was apprised about the ambiguity in the boundaries of the unauthorised colonies, repeated extensions of cut-off dates and uncertainty in notified slum clusters, which have kept the issue hanging for long, finally leading the Centre to formulate the PM-UDAY and PMAY schemes in 2019. However, immediately after that, with the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, work could not be undertaken in full swing.

Officials said that Saxena expressed surprise and concern at the fact that this Act in different versions had been in operation since December 2006, and yet the matter remained hanging, notwithstanding the constraints caused by the pandemic.

Saxena also directed the officials to come up with a concrete time-bound plan of action for registration, verification, and subsequent regularisation of the unauthorised colonies and stressed that the process of doing the same needed to be made simple and hassle-free. The officials said that the L-G also warned that no dereliction or corruption in this regard would be tolerated.

L-G Vinay’s Direction On Rehabilitation of Slums

With regard to the rehabilitation of the slums, the L-G directed the DDA to immediately identify alternate sites within a radius of 5 km where in situ rehabilitation was not possible as per law and slum dwellers be rehabilitated to a dignified life in flats or houses that have already been constructed under various schemes.

The L-G also instructed the officials to ensure that the entire plan is put in place within a month and that concrete action should start immediately. He stressed that all tasks should be completed at least a year earlier than the outer limit of 2026, provided by the Act recently passed in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)

