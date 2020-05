New Delhi: The total COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital now stand at 86, after nine new zones were declared in Delhi. The containment orders were issued on May 21 after around 39 cases of coronavirus were reported in parts of southwest Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Kanganheri village, Palam Colony and Sadh Nagar. Also Read - No Pass Needed: Delhi-Noida Border Open For Commuters With Confirmed Train, Flight Tickets

According to a Times of India report, all three phases of Bapa Nagar were also converted into containment zones. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Border News: We Have Nothing Against Delhi People, Says Haryana Minister as Delhi-Noida-Gurgaon Borders Remain Sealed

The announcement comes after the health department asked all district magistrates to create such zones in their respective areas as per the existing guidelines. Also Read - Scorching Summers Nearing! Heat Wave Likely to Grip Delhi in Next 4-5 Days, Says MeT Dept

The department’s direction was prompted by a mismatch between the number of coronavirus cases and that of the containment zones in Delhi.

While coronavirus cases in the city have been rising, the number of containment zones has gone down.

An official in the southwest district administration said the cluster containment strategy’ will contain the virus within a defined geographical area by early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and preventing its spread to new areas.

He said the sub divisional magistrates concerned in coordination with the police and medical authorities will keep a buffer zone around the containment zone.

Medical authorities will take samples of owners and persons working at grocery and medical stores for COVID-19 test, the official added.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 208, while 660 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday in the biggest single-day spike. The total number of cases in the city now stands at 12,319.

(With agency inputs)