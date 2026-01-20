Home

News

Good news for Delhites as CM Rekha Gupta launches emergency helpline for faster police, fire and ambulance response, check the number here

Good news for Delhites as CM Rekha Gupta launches emergency helpline for faster police, fire and ambulance response, check the number here

Delhi launches unified emergency helpline 112, integrating police, fire and ambulance services under ERSS 2.0 to ensure faster response, precise location tracking and improved public safety across the capital city.

New Delhi: Delhi government has launched helpline number ‘112’ to dial police, fire and ambulance services during an emergency. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the helpline number and stated that emergency services will now be made available in Delhi on one single helpline number ‘112’.

Help from Police, Fire, Ambulance on One Number

Helpline number 112 will allow callers to access all emergency services under one umbrella, whether it be police, fire, ambulance or disaster management services during an emergency. People will not need to call individual helpline numbers like police, fire and ambulance services individually which includes 100, 101, and 108 services, Gupta said.

She further added that the helpline number 112 has already been notified as national emergency number by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and from today onwards the Delhi government will implement it on ground level. CM Rekha Gupta stated that sometimes during accidents minutes matter and if emergency services reach the location within 60 minutes of the incident took place, it can make a difference.

Calls will be answered by ‘112’

When anyone dials 112 or registers an emergency through the mobile app, SMS or Web, all the calls/alerts will be routed to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0, which is the next-generation technology-based platform, where all distress calls will be monitored from a central command room.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

112 will automatically track the location of the caller

“On receiving the request for help, the location of the caller will be automatically located using the built-in geo-location facility. The caller will not be required to communicate his or her location,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Nearest services unit will be deployed at the spot

Nearest police, fire, ambulance, or disaster management services unit will be deployed at the spot from where the call has been made or location has been shared. In case, the person is unable to speak, s/he can alert the emergency services by sending an SMS or using the app.

Phase-wise launch of 112 Helpline

In the first phase, the government will integrate all the existing helpline numbers with 112 helpline. Awareness campaigns and training of call attendants will be carried out. Technical interface will be improved further based on the evaluations.

Trained call attendants to attend emergency calls

“We are hopeful that this single helpline number will provide emergency services to citizens in a time-bound manner and ensure accountability in all services. Trained call attendants will attend the calls received on 112 helpline”, the Delhi government added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.