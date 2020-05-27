New Delhi: A junior assistant at the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus. The building has been sealed off for sanitisation and further details are awaited. Also Read - Coronavirus: Punjab Govt to Decide on Lockdown Extension on May 30

It is yet to be ascertained how many employees of the Delhi LG came in close contact with the affected employee.

At the same time, three employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the civic body to seal a floor of its headquarters in Lutyen's Delhi and a section of another building housing its office in Gole Market.

NDMC has directed to all the staff members of the two departments to work from home until the sanitisation and contact tracing procedures are completed.

Notably, the COVID-19 death toll in Delhi climbed to 303, while 792 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported today morning. With this, the capital city’s total number of cases in the city to over 15,000.

Facing criticism for “under-reporting” COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

As many as 7,264 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 7,690 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

Besides, the number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 96 from 91 as of Tuesday evening.