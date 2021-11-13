New Delhi: A 31-year-old lift operator was found dead on the 7th floor of the Saket Court on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Shrouded in Smog, Delhi-NCR Continues to Gasp For Breath, Air Quality Deteriorates to Season's Worst | Key Points

"A team rushed to the spot. During probe we found that one Akash, who works as a sweeper, found the body on the seventh floor (close to the fire exit staircase) of the building," the officer said.

Police said it is suspected that the death was natural as no injury mark is found on his body. Further investigations are underway.

This is the second incident in a week in which a person has been found dead in court premises.

Earlier this week, a 30-year-old employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found dead inside a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court.

The deceased, identified as Manoj, was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association.