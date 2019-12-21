New Delhi: The national capital is likely to receive light rain or drizzle on Saturday while severe cold conditions are expected to persist throughout the day. According to a report, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 16 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Further, due to dense fog at Delhi Airport, 46 flights were diverted till midnight.

On Friday, the temperature dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was around 15 degrees Celsius. As a result, 19 flights to and from Delhi were cancelled while 300 got delayed.

Thursday was the third ‘severe cold day’ of the week, as per readings at Delhi’s main weather station, Safdarjung. Other places in the capital were even colder on Thursday morning. Mungeshpur registered a low of 4.1 degrees C while Jafarpur recorded 4.9, reports said.

According to IMD, a ‘severe cold day’ is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Skymet Weather had on December 19 said that the suspended fog in the atmosphere has now started dispersing. This has paved the way for sunshine, which in turn led to an increase in maximum temperatures. Afternoons were predicted to be comfortable for the next two days and daily maximum temperatures would start increasing gradually but would continue to settle below the average temperatures.