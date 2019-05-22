New Delhi: The national capital is likely to receive rainfall in the next 72 hours, bringing respite from the hot weather with the temperature soaring to over 40-degree Celsius. Showers accompanied by a thunderstorm have been predicted for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told a leading daily.

On Tuesday, Delhi was burning at 41-degree Celsius, a degree above normal for this time of the year. However, if it rains in the coming days, then the temperature would fall to 38 degrees. “The rain will provide a cooling effect and the maximum and minimum temperatures can once again fall below normal,” TOI reported a MeT official as saying.

Meanwhile, the country is expected to have a well-distributed rainfall during monsoons this year, IMD had predicted. “India is going to have a near-normal monsoon in 2019 as the south-west monsoon is likely to be normal,” said M. Rajeevan Nair, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences. He said that over a long term average, they expect 96 per cent rainfall of 89 cm.

“Al Nino will start weakening by June, which will ensure that good rainfall is not affected,” explained Nair.

“We expect a uniform distribution of monsoon across the country…it will be well distributed. This will be a good year for farmers,” added the Secretary.