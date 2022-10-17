New Delhi: After nine hours of CBI grilling in connection to a liquor case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he was asked to leave AAP and join BJP during the interrogation at the agency office.Also Read - Manish Sisodia Will Be Arrested Tomorrow: AAP After CBI Summons Delhi Deputy CM In Liquor Case

“I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told ‘Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?’ I said I won’t leave AAP for BJP. They said they will make me chief minister,” Manish Sisodia said. Also Read - Liquor Scam Case: CBI Summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said, “During questioning, I understood that this is not a case about excise policy or corruption. The case is only aimed at making ‘Operation Lotus’ a success in Delhi.”

The Deputy CM added, “I told them that I find joy when a rickshaw puller’s son joins the IIT. Today, I understood that the CBI is not investigating any scam… the case against me is just meant to make Operation Lotus a success here,” he said.

“The BJP keeps saying that there was a scam of Rs 10,000 crore, but no scam happened. Today I understood that the whole case is fake and fabricated,” he added.

CBI Issues Statement After Manish Sisodia’s Allegation

Refuting Sisodia’s allegations, the CBI said in a statement, “Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations.

“The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law.”

The statement also said: “Manish Sisodia was today examined by CBI in connection with the ongoing investigation into Delhi excise policy case. He was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of investigation. His statement will be verified in due course and further action be taken as per the requirements of the investigation.”