New Delhi: You will soon be able to buy foreign liquor at a discounted price at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. At least six liquor shops are likely to open at the three terminals of the Delhi airport soon on the domestic routes. The move comes amid Delhi’s new excise policy which allows liquors stores even at the domestic routes of the IGI airport to offer liquor at a discounted price.Also Read - Delhi to Soon Witness Liquor in Tetra Packs, May Cost Comparatively Cheaper

These new liquor stores in the domestic section will be the alternate to the international arrival terminal’s duty-free shops, according to a report by Times of India. Six liquor shops including one each at the departure and arrival sections of terminal 1 and terminal 2 is likely to open by March first week. Delhi’s new excise policy allowed the opening of at least 10 liquor shops at domestic and international terminals.

Earlier, reports stated that the liquor vendors in Delhi were selling alcohol at heavy discounts of up to 30-40 per cent as the new excise policy came into force.

Delhi government launched its new excise policy in November 2021. At least 552 liquor shops have been opened out of 849 permitted shops till February 1, 2022.

The new excise policy has allowed the vendors to adopt a competitive pricing policy. This was restricted under the older excise policy. Under the new policy, the Delhi government has set a maximum price ceiling for liquor brands. The vendors are allowed to sell the liquor below these prices but not above them.

The ‘perfect competition’, as it is called in Economics, is making the vendors lower the prices more than their competitors. This has made the alcohol prices in Delhi fall below the MRP in many cases.