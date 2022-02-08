New Delhi: For the first time in Delhi, liquors will reportedly be available in tetra packs in the city. Two liquor brands were given approval by the Delhi government’s excise department to sell liquor in tetra packs, according to a report by Times Of India. Nearly 700 liquor brands have registered to sell liquor in tetra packs as part of the new excise policy in Delhi and till now, only two brands have been selected, official sources were quoted as saying in the report.Also Read - Supreme Court to Resume Physical Hearings on THESE Days From Next Week as COVID Cases Decline

The tetra packs will likely be 180 ml and will cost comparatively cheaper than those glass bottles. Out of the nearly 700 liquor brands registered include over 200 each are of whiskey and wine, close to 90 brands of beer, 70 brands of vodka and 50 of rum, the report stated. Also Read - Delhi Govt Launches Step-By-Step Guidebook For EV Charging In Malls

“While liquor in tetra packs is available in quite a few states in the country, this will be a first for Delhi,” the official said according to the report. Also Read - Delhi Schools to Reopen From Monday. Full SOPs And Guidelines Here

Meanwhile, the new excise policy in Delhi is reportedly proving to be beneficial for customers in the city. Earlier, a report stated that the liquor vendors in Delhi are selling alcohol at a discounted price up to 30-40 per cent. The retailers in Delhi are even selling liquor below the prices in Gurugram and Noida. According to Hindustan Times, a bottle of Chivas Regal (12 years) is being sold at Rs 1,890 as compared to Rs 2,150 in Gurugram. The MRP of Chivas Regal is Rs 2,920 in Delhi.

The Delhi government launched its new excise policy in November 2021. According to a report by PTI, 552 liquor shops have been opened out of 849 permitted shops till February 1. The new excise policy has allowed the vendors to adopt a competitive pricing policy. This was restricted under the older excise policy. Under the new policy, the Delhi government has set a maximum price ceiling for liquor brands. The vendors are allowed to sell the liquor below these prices but not above them.