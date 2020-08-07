New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday extended timings for opening of liquor shops in the capital city by an hour. Also Read - Delhi Sexual Assault Case: BJP Claims 'Lawlessness', Congress Waves Black Flags Outside AIIMS

"In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..Dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders," the order issued by the Excise Department, Delhi Government read.

