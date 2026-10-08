Why will liquor shops in Delhi remain shut on October 9, 10? Check details

Liquor stores across the national capital will remain shut on October 9 and 10 due to the CJP protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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Liquor stores across Delhi will remain shut on October 9 and 10. Representational Image

Delhi’s liquor shops will remain shut on October 9 and 10 in view of a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The party has alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. CJP is set to hold their protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation in Delhi on October 10.

More than 20,000 police personnel deployed in Delhi

Ahead of the protest, more than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the national capital. Meanwhile, the police have stated that no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering.

“We are well prepared and motivated to handle the law-and-order situation in the city on Saturday. No permission has been granted so far for any protest at Jantar Mantar,” the officer said.

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The deployment was made as a precautionary measure to prevent any breach of peace and ensure the smooth movement of people and traffic. The officer said prohibitory orders are already in force in the area.

“Prohibitory orders are in force, and everyone is requested to follow the law and maintain peace,” the officer said.

The police have also appealed to protesters and members of the public not to indulge in any violence or attack the force members deployed for security duties.

“We appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not attack police personnel. Any such act is a crime and strict legal action will be taken against those found involved,” the officer said.

The police have cautioned people against believing or circulating unverified information on social media or elsewhere.

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“People should not believe or circulate fake news merely because they have seen something online. They are requested to trust only the official social media handles and verified communication channels of Delhi Police,” the officer said.

The Cockroach Janata Party and several student groups have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations against him of presiding over the deletion of lakhs of voters across the country in the name of Special Intensive Revision of Voter lists.

This is a developing story.