New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia once again came under the CBI scanner on Tuesday as the probe agency conducted a search of his locker at the PNB branch in Ghaziabad in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the capital’s now-withdrawn liquor policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.Also Read - 'Operation Lotus' Failed in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal; Tables Confidence Motion in Assembly | 5 Points

5 CBI OFFICIALS AT PNB BRANCH, GHAZIABAD

To carry out the search, a team of about five Central Bureau of Investigation officials reached the PNB branch at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital. Sisodia was at the bank with his wife. Also Read - Armed Forces School Opened in Delhi, Kejriwal Says Students Will Get State-Of-The-Art Facilities

CBI SEARCHES MANISH SISODIA’S BANK LOCKERS

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Also Read - Carry More Raids On Me, Will Find School Copies, Says Manish Sisodia Days After CBI Raids His House

CBI IS WELCOME: MANISH SISODIA

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won’t find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe.”

MANISH SISODIA’S TWEET ON CBI LOCKER PROBE

कल CBI हमारा बैंक लॉकर देखने आ रही है. 19 अगस्त को मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे की रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला था. लॉकर में भी कुछ नहीं मिलेगा. CBI का स्वागत है. जाँच में मेरा और मेरे परिवार का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 29, 2022

DELHI POLITICAL SLUGFEST: WHAT HAPPENED SO FAR