New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia once again came under the CBI scanner on Tuesday as the probe agency conducted a search of his locker at the PNB branch in Ghaziabad in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the capital's now-withdrawn liquor policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.
5 CBI OFFICIALS AT PNB BRANCH, GHAZIABAD
To carry out the search, a team of about five Central Bureau of Investigation officials reached the PNB branch at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital. Sisodia was at the bank with his wife.
CBI SEARCHES MANISH SISODIA’S BANK LOCKERS
CBI IS WELCOME: MANISH SISODIA
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won’t find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe.”
MANISH SISODIA’S TWEET ON CBI LOCKER PROBE
DELHI POLITICAL SLUGFEST: WHAT HAPPENED SO FAR
- On August 19, the CBI raided 31 locations, including Sisodia’s residence.
- Delhi Deputy CM claimed he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to PM Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
- During a special session of the Delhi Assembly, the AAP leader and CM Kejriwal said that the BJPis acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments.
- Sisodia and Kejriwal described the CBI FIR against him as “fake” and based on “mere sources”.