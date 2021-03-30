New Delhi: An old video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal is going viral on social media platforms, falsely claiming that lockdown will be imposed in the national capital in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. People were sharing the screenshot of the old bulletin on Facebook, Whatsapp, and Twitter. However, when the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found that the Kejriwal-led Delhi government has not made such an announcement. Also Read - FACT Check: Did ICMR Ask People to Prefer Vegetarian Food to Avoid Corona?

“A video is being shared on social media which claims that lockdown will be imposed in Delhi from tomorrow morning. This video is from last year (2020). It’s an old news clip”, PIB Fact Check wrote.

CLAIM: Lockdown will be imposed in Delhi from March 29

FACT: This video is from last year (2020) and is being shared without any context.

‘No Possibility of Lockdown in Delhi’

Earlier last week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had clearly stated that the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the city to contain the spread of COVID-19. “As of now, there is no possibility of lockdown. We were told if you close all activities for 21 days it will stop. So lockdown continued… but, despite this, the virus did not finish. I think lockdown is not a solution,” he had said while addressing a presser on Saturday.

COVID-19 on Rise in National Capital

Earlier on Monday, Delhi reported 1,904 new coronavirus cases, which took the cumulative caseload of the city to 6,59,619.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour, and “assuming all is well now”.

The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

Note: Government has time and again asked not to respond to such fraudulent messages until and unless an official announcement is made.