New Delhi: Delhi government on Thursday ordered 46 shops/street vendors at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market to remain closed for two days due to violation of COVID-19 protocols. Earlier, Delhi eased Covid-19 curbs in the national capital further, allowing all weekly markets to reopen from Monday, 9 August, announced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out in Delhi' Nehru Place, Six Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Details Here

“Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone’s health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened,” he tweeted. Also Read - Delhi: 2 Criminals Killed in Encounter With Police in Khajuri Khas; Pistols, Live Cartridges Recovered

The weekly markets were closed after the lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to the surge in cases during the second Covid wave. Also Read - Kejriwal Govt Launches 33 ‘Faceless’ RTO Services: Here’s How to Avail Online Facilities | Follow Step-by-step Guide