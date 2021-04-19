New Delhi: In view of the 6-day corona curfew imposed in the national capital, Delhi Metro trains will now run only during peak hours in the morning and evening. For the curfew period – that is from 10 PM today till 5 AM on 26 April – Delhi Metro timings have been staggered will be available from 8 AM to 10 AM and from 5 PM to 7 PM across the network with a gap of 30 minutes. Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Aunty's Epic Reply Outside Liquor Shop Draws Cheers From The Internet | Watch

"In view of the curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April, Delhi Metro services will be available during the morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes," the Delhi Metro announced in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long curfew today in an attempt to contain the viral infection that has been rapidly spreading in the national capital. As a result, all movement, except for essential services and emergency response, has been put under restrictions as imposed by the government. Meanwhile, public transport has been allowed to ply but with necessary curbs like only 50 per cent passenger capacity.