Hold Emergency Meet, Work From Home For A Week: What SC Said During Hearing on Delhi Pollution | Top Quotes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped Delhi government for blaming corporations regarding the national capital's pollution situation and sought an action plan within 24 hours from the Centre as well as state governments, detailing steps taken by task forces to stop air pollution caused by vehicular traffic, construction work, stubble burning, power plants, entry of heavy vehicles, dust, etc. Adjourning the matter for November 17 (Wednesday), a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, directed the concerned secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Delhi to attend the meeting to make their submissions before the committee formed by it. The Supreme Court's directions came after the Delhi government informed that it's ready to impose lockdown but since it doesn't have air boundaries, Central Government can consider having it in the entire NCR and lockdown has to be imposed as a whole.

Here are the Supreme Court’s Top Quotes on the Delhi-NCR pollution situation:

The affidavit filed by respondents and after hearing we come to the conclusion the major culprits of pollution are construction activity, industry, transport, power and vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some parts. Even though some decisions were taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act has not indicated precisely what steps they are going to take to control factors that are causing air pollution.

There is no basis for hue and cry about farm fires when stubble burning contributes to only 4 per cent of air pollution, said the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court rapped the Delhi government for blaming corporations, said lame excuses will force it to hold audit of earnings and expenditure on popularity slogans.

What drastic measures do you propose to take to deal with the emergent air pollution situation in Delhi, SC asked Centre.

Supreme Court concluded stating that major culprits of air pollution are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas.

Supreme Court has asked the Centre and States of NCR region to consider work from home for the employees in the meantime; also asks Chief secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana to be present for tomorrow’s emergency meeting by the Centre.

The Supreme Court also asked the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to pursue the farmers for two weeks not to do stubble burning.

The Supreme Court bench emphasized that action is required to be taken on vehicular pollution, industrial pollution and dust control measures, which contributes nearly 76 per cent to the air pollution.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Delhi government said, "GNCTD is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime". The government said this issue would need to be addressed at the level of airshed involving the NCR areas.

On November 13, the Supreme Court took a serious view of the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and suggested that if needed the government can declare a two-day lockdown to bring down the levels, which has been caused by stubble burning, vehicles, firecrackers, industries, and dust. At the outset, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that the "situation is very bad… In the house, we are wearing masks. It is a bad situation".

“How to control air pollution in Delhi, two days lockdown or what. How will people live in Delhi?” queried the Chief Justice. The top court will continue to hear the matter Monday.

