New Delhi: With the COVID situation in the national capital spiralling out of control, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on decided to imposed a 6-day complete lockdown in the city. The restrictions will begin tonight at 10 PM and remain in place till 5 AM, Monday, April 26. "The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen", said Kejriwal, requesting migrants in the city not to leave Delhi. "In the last few days, the daily cases of COVID-19 have been around 25,500 and the health system in Delhi is under tremendous pressure", he said while addressing an online press conference after holding a key meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Later the Delhi government released a set of guidelines, prohibits all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings. "Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown", Kejriwal said, adding that wedding ceremonies with a limit of 50 people will be allowed and special passes issued for the purpose.

Those going for vaccination.

People working in banks, insurances office.

People going to ATM.

Private security personnel will need an E-Pass.

Print and Electronic Media Personnel.

People working in broadcasting and cable services, IT and Internet services.

Who’s Exempted?

Media exempted on the production of valid ID card.

No separate permission/e-pass required for inter-state & intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods.

Here’s how you can apply for an e-pass online.

Step 1: Login to epass.jantasamvad.org

Step 2: Select your preferred language

Step 2: Now, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.

Step 3: Fill the form

Step 4: Upload your identification proof.

Step 5: Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS.

Step 6: Download the E-Pass or you can take a print out

Follow These Steps to check e-pass status?

Login to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

Choose the language.

Click on the ‘Check status’ option.

Enter your e-pass ID and click on submit.