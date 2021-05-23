New Delhi: The COVID-19 induced lockdown in Delhi has been extended by another week till 5 am on May 31 (next Monday), announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A month on, the most dangerous COVID-19 wave has weakened in Delhi, Kejriwal said. The CM informed that 1,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has also fallen under 2.5 per cent. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group Halted in Delhi, Centres Shut: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said if COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Delhi like this, the ‘unlock’ process will be started from May 31. The curbs will be lifted in a phased manner, he said.

On the issue of shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “There is a possibility that the third wave won’t hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I’m in talks with domestic & foreign companies regarding vaccines. We’re ready to spend from our budget.”

Lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to a massive spike in coronavirus cases in the capital. The total shutdown has been extended four times since then. The last one that announced on May 16 was supposed to end on May 24.