Delhi Lockdown Extended By One More Week, All Restrictions to Remain in Place Till May 24
New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the lockdown in the region has been extended till
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: May 16, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Updated Date: May 16, 2021 12:07 PM IST