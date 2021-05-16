New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the lockdown in the region has been extended till May 24. Also Read - Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ruled Out Of Euros

Also Read - Tielemans stunner helps Leicester City to 1st ever FA Cup title
Also Read - Fuel Rates Hiked Again; Petrol Nears Rs 99/Litre in Mumbai