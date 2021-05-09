New Delhi: A survey conducted by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) showed that 65 percent of traders favour increasing (extending) the lockdown in the national capital in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. In a statement, CTI said 480 traders and industrial organisations gave their opinion in the survey. “About 315 of these 480 organisations said that the lockdown in Delhi should be extended by one week. Two week extension was favoured by 60 organisations. Nearly 100 organisations said that the lockdown in Delhi should be lifted and traders be allowed to open shops and markets three days a week or on an odd-even basis”, it added. Also Read - If Jasprit Bumrah Can Stay Fit, He Will Take 400 Test Wickets - Curtly Ambrose

The Delhi government had imposed a weeklong lockdown in the city in the wake of a steep rise in COVID positive cases on April 29. After two extensions, the lockdown is scheduled to come to an end at 5 AM on May 10. Addressing an online media briefing on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that a decision on extending the lockdown further will be taken after reviewing the situation.

Around 85 per cent of the Delhiites want CM Kejriwal to extend the ongoing lockdown by at least a week while 70 per cent favour 2-week lockdown extension, a survey conducted by online platform LocalCircles showed.

“The public opinion suggests that a 2-3-week lockdown be implemented in Delhi along with a model that permits resumption of contactless home deliveries so that small business disruption and consumer inconvenience can be minimised,” LocalCircles Chairman and founder Sachin Taparia said.

Number of New Cases Remain Below 20K

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the third consecutive day. This was the fifth time in the last six days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

Delhi had reported 19,832 cases on Friday, 19,133 cases on Thursday, 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week, according to govt data.