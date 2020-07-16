Delhi Lockdown Extension: With Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram extending lockdown, imposing restrictions, weekend lockdowns, the focus is now on Delhi whether it too will take a similar measure in the middle of the unlocking process that has kickstarted in the capital. Currently, there are 658 containment zones in the city. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestants News: After Adhyayan Suman, Rajeev Sen Makes an Official Statement

According to the last notification issued in July, the status quo will be maintained in Delhi till July 31. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is very much under control. He also thanked the concerted efforts of all the stakeholders and the Centre in stalling the further spread of the infection.

The neighbouring areas of Delhi blamed the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 on Delhi. As Uttar Pradesh has imposed weekend lockdowns and the Gurgaon administration is tightening restrictions, their borders with Delhi will effectively remain sealed.

But Delhi itself can’t bring back lockdown and restrict movement at a time when the railways and the domestic flight operations are on as a number of people from these neighbouring areas are accessing the railway station and the airport every day. Instead, the government is focussing more on random testing and amping up the hospital facilities, sources said.