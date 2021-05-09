New Delhi: As the national capital continues to struggle to contain the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, stricter restrictions have been imposed in Delhi. The lockdown in Delhi has been extended by a week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. The shutdown was supposed to end on 5 am, May 10 (Monday) but now the restrictions will remain in place till 5 am on May 17 (Monday). Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: E-pass Needed For Inter-District Travel. Here's How To Get

Delhi Metro train services will be halted during the period starting tomorrow (May 10). Metro services that were running for a short period of time in intervals for the people who were exempted from travelling during lockdown will now be completely suspended. Also Read - Lockdown Extended in Delhi Till May 17, Metro Services To Be Suspended

Delhi Metro services will not be operating for at least a week, till May 17 morning. As for when they can be expected to become operational again, that depends on whether lockdown will be extended in Delhi or not.

Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any slackness would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20.

The chief minister also said that oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days.

Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is lack of adequate vaccine stock, Kejriwal said.