New Delhi: E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon have suspended orders for non-essential products in the national capital in line with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's 6-day lockdown guidelines. The week-long shutdown, aimed at breaking the chain of transmission, permits the delivery of only essential goods through e-commerce sites. The restrictions that came into force from 10 pm on April 19 and will end at 5 am on April 26.
After Maharashtra, Delhi will be the second large market to restrict e-commerce platforms from delivering "non-essential" products. Earlier, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and some other districts had imposed similar curbs.
An order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated that it would allow the movement of people engaged only in "delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce". It added that delivery agents of e-commerce platforms and food delivery firms would need to procure e-passes from the authorities.