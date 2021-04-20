New Delhi: E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon have suspended orders for non-essential products in the national capital in line with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s 6-day lockdown guidelines. The week-long shutdown, aimed at breaking the chain of transmission, permits the delivery of only essential goods through e-commerce sites. The restrictions that came into force from 10 pm on April 19 and will end at 5 am on April 26. Also Read - Telangana Imposes Night Curfew From 9 PM to 5 AM Till May 1, Exempts Emergency Services

After Maharashtra, Delhi will be the second large market to restrict e-commerce platforms from delivering "non-essential" products. Earlier, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and some other districts had imposed similar curbs.