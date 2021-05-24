New Delhi: Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan were among the latest states to extend the coronavirus-infused lockdown on Sunday till May-end to rein in infections and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while extending the lockdown by one week today, said that the process of “unlock” may begin from May 31 if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the national capital. Also Read - Rajasthan Lockdown Extended: How to Apply For E-pass on Phone? Step-by-step Guide Here

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the three lakh mark for the seventh consecutive day with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry stated. With the fresh cases, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, while active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent. Also Read - Hospitals Deny 1st Dose Vaccine to 18+ as CoWIN Shows Availability For 2nd, Raising Confusion

List of states that have extended lockdown:

Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 31. Also Read - Let's Never Lose Hope, Stay Strong ARMY! BTS Thoughtful Message For Its Indian Fans Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Haryana, which was under lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 31.

Chandigarh administration has imposed weekend curfew restrictions till May 25.

Punjab has extended all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, including night curfew.

Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 AM on May 31.

Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15 which has now been extended till May 25.

Jharkhand had extended lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till May 27.

Odisha is under lockdown till June 1.

West Bengal government announced a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30.

Rajasthan has extended lockdown till June 8.

Madhya Pradesh has extended the ‘corona curfew’ in all 52 districts of the state for different durations up to May 31.

Gujarat has extended the night curfew in 36 cities of the state till May 28. However, daytime restrictions were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 AM to 3 PM.

Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

Kerala has extended the total lockdown, which was to end on May 23, till May 30.

Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown, which was to end on May 24, by another week.

Puducherry has imposed lockdown till May 31.

Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7.

Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 30.

Andhra Pradesh has extended the curfew till May 31.

Goa government has reportedly imposed curfew till May 31.

Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1.

Assam on May 12 ordered shutting down of all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state. It has stopped all inter-district transport services and movement of people across the state for 15 days with effect from May 21 .

Nagaland has extended the lockdown till May 31.

Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till May 31.

Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till May 31.

Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till May 28.

Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till May 31.

Tripura has imposed a night curfew from May 19 till May 26.

Sikkim government decided to clamp a complete lockdown across the tiny Himalayan state from May 17 to May 24.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the corona curfew till May 31 morning.

Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew till May 25 morning.

Himachal Pradesh has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

