New Delhi: The Tilak Nagar market in the national capital have been closed till July 27 for gross violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour, an official order said on Friday. The order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Patel Nagar) said it was observed that situation is still grim and general public/shopkeepers of these markets were not following the health protocol.

"A report has been received from SHO (Tilak Nagar) , Delhi Police that during physical inspection on 22/07/2021 conducted jointly with Revenue Department and SDMC, it was found that the DDMA guidelines/COVID protocol was not followed in Tilak Nagar markets (mall road, main market, mangal bazar, old and fruit markets). And they have recommended for closure of the markets for the interest of common public in the pandemic at least for 3-5 days to avoid the spread of invisble virus again", it stated.

Delhi: Sub-divisional Magistrate (Patel Nagar) has issued an order for closure/shutting down of Tilak Nagar markets with effect from July 23 to July 27, for flouting #COVID19 norms pic.twitter.com/vi2booWqia — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

In the event of any shopkeeper found violating this order or any act which may spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her, it warned.

Earlier last week, the Kejriwal-led Delhi govt had ordered closure of Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market for ‘grossly’ violating Covid norms amid the ongoing pandemic. The orders issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram stated that the market was “extremely crowded with COVID-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all.

For the uninitiated, Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19. However, as the situation improved the national capital began phased unlock process and allowed construction and manufacturing activities from May 31. The government had also allowed markets, malls, Metro trains, restaurants, bars, and many other activities to reopen.