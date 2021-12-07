New Delhi: A day after the national capital recorded 63 COVID-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in New Delhi and said that the AAP government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation arisen out of the Omicron variant. Speaking to the media, Jain said that the city government has already put in place a “graded response action plan”, and it will be implemented accordingly, as and when the cases and positivity rate rise. The graded plan was finalised in July after the deadly second wave in April-May.Also Read - Address 'Not Found', Phones 'Switched Off': Maharashtra on Alert After 100 Foreign Returnees go Untraceable Amid Omicron Scare

"There is no possibility of lockdown at the moment. The Delhi government will implement its Graded Response Action Plan if Covid cases rise. In this system, when the positivity rate reaches 0.5%, that is five are positive out of 1,000 people tested, then the first level of this system will be implemented. The second level will be implemented when we will reach a positivity rate of 1%, that is if 10 people test positive out of 1,000. The third level will be implemented at a positivity rate of 2%, when 20 people test positive out of a testing sample of 1,000 people; and the last stage or the Red level will be initiated when we reach a positivity rate of 5%, meaning that when 50 people test positive out of 1,000 tested. Last time, the Red level was implemented when we had reached a positivity rate of about 14-15%. However, at present, the cases of Corona in Delhi are much below 0.5%, so no lockdown will be imposed right now," Jain said. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi recorded 63 cases, the highest in four months. The positivity rate stood at 0.11%. The national capital also recorded its first Covid case caused by the Omicron variant on Sunday when a person who had traveled from Tanzania to India tested positive at the airport last week.

The Omicron variant is spreading out of a few countries, and “we are putting focus on testing, tracing and isolation of passengers” coming from foreign countries, especially the countries affected by the new variant. He said the Delhi government authorities are “testing all people coming from the countries affected by the Omicron variant”, and cautioned that this variant is far more transmissible than the Delta variant, adding the situation is being “closely monitored”.

So far, a total of 27 people have been sent to LNJP Hospital, out of which 17 were found Covid-positive, and only one person has been confirmed to have been inflected with Omicron variant, and investigation is on to trace others, if any. All these patients have been admitted at the hospital, and many of them are asymptomatic, he told reporters. The rest 10 people, who tested negative are those who came into close contact of people found Covid positive.

The genome sequencing of samples taken from 12 patients has been done, out of which only one was found positive with Omicron variant, and results of samples of rest five infected patients are expected in 2-3 days, he added.

The health minister also asked people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. On vaccination, he said, over 93 per cent eligible people have received first doses, and second doses given to about 60 per cent of them. He added, everyone needs to be alert, as this variant is a very fast-spreading variant. It spreads even faster than the Delta variant. So we need to be more careful. So, even those who are vaccinated, also need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, Jain said.

On the spread of the Omicron variant, he added, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier written a letter to the Centre appealing to stop the flights coming from the countries affected by the Omicron variant for some time, but the Central Government did not do so”. “Last time, we appealed to the central government to stop the flights coming from abroad as soon as possible, but the central government delayed a lot in banning the flights coming from abroad, the result of which we have seen,” Jain said.

Therefore, the “central government must consider our words and stop the flights coming from the countries affected by the Omicron variant for a few days,” he was quoted as saying in the statement. “This is the easiest and most efficient way to avoid Omicron variants. Delhi receives the maximum number of flights from abroad, so Delhi is most at risk from this,” he said.

The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka. On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra had tested positive for the new strain. A fully vaccinated man, in his 30s, who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has tested positive for Omicron, the first case of the new COVID-19 variant reported in the national capital.