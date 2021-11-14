New Delhi: After remaining in ‘severe’ category for four consecutive days, Delhi’s air quality improved marginally to the ‘very poor’ level on Sunday, with the overall air quality index being recorded at 386. On Saturday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 499, the worst this season so far. The AQI was 471 on Friday, 411 on Thursday. For the unversed, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.Also Read - Shrouded in Smog, Delhi-NCR Continues to Gasp For Breath, Air Quality Deteriorates to Season's Worst | Key Points

Meanwhile, taking a serious note of the deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court yesterday suggested imposing a lockdown in the capital city to bring the situation under control. Coming down heavily on the Delhi government and the Centre, the top court emphasised that the air pollution issue should be looked into “beyond politics and governments”.

“How to control air pollution in Delhi, two days lockdown, if need be, or what. How will people live in Delhi?” queried the Chief Justice. Furthermore, he stressed that the government should look at steps to bring down the AQI from 500 to 200, and then further improve it. Notably, the apex court was hearing a plea by a minor boy seeking directions against stubble burning and other factors associated with the high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Here are 10 points in this big story:-