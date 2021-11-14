New Delhi: After remaining in ‘severe’ category for four consecutive days, Delhi’s air quality improved marginally to the ‘very poor’ level on Sunday, with the overall air quality index being recorded at 386. On Saturday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 499, the worst this season so far. The AQI was 471 on Friday, 411 on Thursday. For the unversed, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.Also Read - Shrouded in Smog, Delhi-NCR Continues to Gasp For Breath, Air Quality Deteriorates to Season's Worst | Key Points
Meanwhile, taking a serious note of the deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court yesterday suggested imposing a lockdown in the capital city to bring the situation under control. Coming down heavily on the Delhi government and the Centre, the top court emphasised that the air pollution issue should be looked into “beyond politics and governments”.
“How to control air pollution in Delhi, two days lockdown, if need be, or what. How will people live in Delhi?” queried the Chief Justice. Furthermore, he stressed that the government should look at steps to bring down the AQI from 500 to 200, and then further improve it. Notably, the apex court was hearing a plea by a minor boy seeking directions against stubble burning and other factors associated with the high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.
Here are 10 points in this big story:-
- A section of experts is not in favour of clamping lockdown, while others believe that if a lockdown is imposed, it will have to be implemented across NCR, so that toxicity can be reduced. “If Delhi does something and the others don’t, then that does not serve the purpose,” The Indian Express quoted Dipankar Saha, former additional director, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as saying.
- “If a lockdown is imposed, a safety net will have to be provided for those whose livelihoods are impacted,” Karthik Ganesan, fellow and director of research coordination, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said.
- Delhi CM Kejriwal yesterday announced to shut down physical classes in schools for a week. “Starting Monday, physical classes in schools would be shut for a week. Virtual classes would continue for the students in the meantime. This measure would particularly protect the children from inhaling toxic air,” Kejriwal said after holding an emergency meeting.
- Construction activities have also been put on hold for three days — from November 14-17 in the wake of deteriorating air quality.
- On the Supreme Court’s suggestion of imposing lockdown in the city, CM Kejriwal said,”We are working on the suggestion and taking into account all the aspects of such a step. We are not imposing a lockdown at this moment, as assessing the impact first is paramount.”
- All the government offices will function in a work-from-home manner for a week. “All the government offices will be shut… but it is not a holiday. The entire workforce will continue to work remotely for this week”, said CM.
- An advisory on similar lines would be issued for the private offices to work from home as much as they can.
- On Friday, the central pollution watchdog had advised people to avoid going outdoors.
- Besides, CPCB had also directed the government and private offices to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent in view of severe air pollution.
- It also said that the implementing agencies, at an appropriate level, must closely monitor actions taken and submit a daily report to the pollution control boards and committees concerned which will review and further submit reports to the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) and CPCB.