Lockdown in Delhi: As Covid-19 cases are seeing a steady decline in Delhi, the percentage of people in support of the lockdown extension has dipped from 85 per cent to 68 per cent, showed a survey conducted by LocalCircles. Delhi has been under stringent lockdown since the past few weeks, during which the cases have come down from 26,000 in April, to 3,000-6,000 this week. Further, the positivity rate has also dipped from 36 per cent to 5-7 per cent during the same time span. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Oxygen Express With All Female Crew Arrives in Bengaluru

LocalCircles conducted a survey to assess if people want the ongoing lockdown in Delhi to be extended or not in wake of a significant decline in cases in the past few weeks. It managed to receive 9,000 responses from residents across all 11 districts of Delhi. While 69 per cent of the participants were men, other 31 per cent of them were women.

Here’s what the survey showed

Ten per cent of the people said Delhi lockdown should be extended by three weeks, 26 per cent want a lockdown extension by two weeks, showed the survey. The other 32 per cent prefer a one-week extension. In conclusion, 68 per cent of the people felt the ongoing Delhi lockdown should be extended by at least one week.

It must be noted that a previous survey had shown 85 per cent of Delhiites in support of lockdown extension.

Kejriwal govt on lifting the Delhi lockdown

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday said that his government would take a call on lifting the lockdown over the weekend. “Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir. Whatever discussion will happen with LG Sir and whatever decision will be made, we will tell you,” Kejriwal had said. Kejriwal had extended the lockdown in Delhi for another week last Sunday.

COVID cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 3,009 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 252 fatalities from the coronavirus infection, while the positivity rate dipped to 4.76 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The positivity rate on Friday declined to below 5 per cent from 36 per cent registered on April 22, signifying a marked improvement in the situation of the pandemic.