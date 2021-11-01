New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to decline in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has allowed the cinema halls to reopen today with 100 percent capacity.Notably, Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes in the city were closed with the imposition of lockdown in April amid a raging second wave of Covid infections. In July, the government had allowed cinemas and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Also Read - Wholesale Price of Liquor Likely to go up by 8-9% in Delhi as New Excise Policy Kicks in

Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes have to adhere to these guidelines:- Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Cinema Halls to Run at 100% Capacity; 200 People Allowed in Weddings, Funerals From Monday

Owners of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP).

In case of violation, strict penal, criminal action will be taken against the owner of the restaurant, bar, cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes.

The DDMA order further said that all the allowed and restricted activities will be permitted till the intervening night of November 15-16 or till any further orders. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Witness Spike in Dengue Cases, Hospitals Face Shortage of Beds | Details Here

Besides, the government has also permitted funeral and marriage-related gatherings with a ceiling of 200 people. During the Covid surge in April, attendance at funerals was scaled down to 20 while marriages were permitted with the presence of 50 people. With improvement in the Covid situation, 100 people were allowed in both types of gatherings.

Schools reopen after a hiatus of 19 months

After a hiatus of 19 months, schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen from November 1.

“DDMA has now allowed the reopening of schools for all classes. Therefore it is decided to reopen the schools from November 1, 2021 for students of all classes”, read the Directorate of Education (DoE) circular issued on October 29.