New Delhi: With the Delhi government easing the lockdown restrictions due to the continuous dip in the covid cases, the markets and public spaces across the city have drawn huge crowds, forcing authorities to crack down. On Thursday, the DC Chowk Market in Sector-9 of Rohini was asked to shut till 19th July due to the violation of COVID19 norms. The authorities have been shutting markets in the national capital after people were seen violating the covid appropriate behaviour.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan Calls For Change in Isolation Laws Amid Reports of COVID-19 Outbreak in Indian Cricket Team Camp

At least nine markets were asked to shut in the past two weeks including Lajpat Nagar, Gaffar Market, Sadar Bazar and Laxmi Nagar, though they were subsequently reopened after assurances from market associations and other stakeholders. Also Read - School Reopening News: Classes in Delhi Will Not Resume Now Due to COVID 3rd Wave Threat, Confirms Kejriwal

Lajpat Market:

The Delhi government had closed the popular Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi earlier this month. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown: State Extends Restrictions in 10 Districts Till Aug 1 | Full List of Guidelines Here

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, South East District, Padmakar Ram Tripathi said an inspection was carried out by the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour enforcement teams at the Lajpat Nagar market wherein “gross violations” of guidelines were observed. “It is, hereby, directed that Lajpat Nagar Central Market is closed with immediate effect until further orders,” the DDMA order said.

Janpath:

The popular Janpath market near Connaught Place, the capital’s iconic central business district, has been shut “until further orders” over violation of Covid-19 norms. “The Janpath Market is hereby closed till further orders for violation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority order and for not following Covid appropriate behavioural norms,” an order issued by SDM (Chanakyapuri) Parmod Kumar read.

Sultanpur Market:

The Delhi government on Tuesday (July 13) closed the Sultanpuri vegetable market for flouting coronavirus guidelines.

As per Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, the Sabzi Mandi located at P-2 block in Sultanpuri will remain closed till Friday (July 16). “In view of the above violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid norms and to prevent Sabzi Mandi located at P-2 block Sultanpuri from becoming a super spreader of Covid, the said Sabzi Mandi is ordered to be closed with immediate effect till July 16, 2021,” the order as cited by PTI read.