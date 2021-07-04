New Delhi: Stating that the general public and shopkeepers were not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, the Delhi government has shut down the Punjabi Basti and Janata market in the Nangloi area of the national capital till July 6, Tuesday. Also Read - Delhi Unlock LIVE: CM Kejriwal to Announce More Relaxations Today; Restriction in Metro Likely to Continue

“Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behaviour in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6,” the order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Shalesh Kumar stated. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Stadiums, Sports Complexes May Reopen From Next Week, Kejriwal Govt to Make Announcement Soon

“In the event of any shopkeeper found violating this order or any act which may spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her, it warned. Also Read - Delhi Unlock Update: These Markets Reopen From Today After Written Assurance From Traders

In another order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vivek Vihar) Devendra Sharma, “shop number 9/6434, Mukherji Gali, Sardari Lal Market, in Gandhi Nagar has been asked to close its operations for seven days till July 12 for non-adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour”.

This comes a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets to reopen following a written assurance from traders that COVID-appropriate behaviour will be followed.

Under the phased unlock process, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had allowed several economic activities including markets, malls and market complexes to reopen while maintaining protocol and strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour.