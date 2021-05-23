New Delhi: Despite the dip in the number of coronavirus cases and positivity rate, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is likely to extend the ongoing lockdown by another week, claimed media reports. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet as CM Arvind Kejriwal had stated that he will take a final decision on extension of lockdown only after discussing the matter with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal. “Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir. Whatever discussion will happen with LG Sir and whatever decision will be made, we will tell you,” the Chief Minister had said. Also Read - Will Delhi Lockdown be Extended Even as COVID Cases Decline? Major Announcement by Kejriwal Today

Notably, Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown on April 19 which was later extended four times, the most recent extension was announced on May 16. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: Nearly 8 Lakh Migrants Left Delhi In First 4 Weeks Of Shutdown, Says Report

“The ongoing second wave has been very fatal and there are little chances that lockdown will be relaxed. It is highly likely that another weeklong extension will be announced by the government,” news agency PTI reported quoting official sources. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: 68% Of Delhiites Still Favour Lockdown Extension | Kejriwal to Take Call Tomorrow

68% Delhi Residents Want Lockdown to be Extended By Another Week

A survey conducted by LocalCircles showed that 68 per cent of the people want the ongoing Delhi lockdown to be extended by at least one week. While 32 per cent favour a one-week extension, 26 per cent want a lockdown extension by two weeks. 10 per cent of the people said Delhi lockdown should be extended by three weeks.

50% Traders Favour Extension of Total Shutdown

Meanwhile, 50 per cent traders of Delhi are in favour of extending the lockdown for another one week and the remaining 50 per cent support opening the city.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the opinion of traders was divided over extension of the lockdown as revealed in a survey conducted by it.