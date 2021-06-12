New Delhi: Since the graph of COVID-19 cases dropping sharply in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce more relaxations in lockdown restrictions in the city on Saturday. Notably, CM Kejriwal is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day, wherein he is expected to several big announcements including the gradual resumption of cinema halls, gyms and salons. Earlier last week, the Delhi administration had announced to reopen markets, malls, Metro rail and some other public activities with certain conditions. Prior to this, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi beginning phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: Will Kejriwal Govt Give More Relaxations From June 14? Major Announcement Expected Today

Stay Here for LIVE Updates: Also Read - Kejriwal Failed to Provide Oxygen But Talks About Home Delivery of Ration: Ravi Shankar Takes Dig at Delhi CM

10:01 AM: According to DDMA sources, cinema halls are expected to open with 50 per cent capacity from June 14. Also Read - Home Delivery of Liquor in Delhi: Kejriwal Permits Orders Via Website, App; Vendors Can Apply For Licences From Today

10:00 AM: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a fresh directive on Covid-19 management issued last week, stated, “Situation of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and observed that, though the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious, therefore in order to contain the spread of the virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be further extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi (except essential and permitted activities/services) along with the reopening of some more prohibited activities in phase manner in areas outside the containment zones for overall well being of NCT of Delhi.”