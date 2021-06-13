Delhi Unlock 3.0: With the significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is expected to give more relaxation and allow the reopening of salons and weekly markets from Monday. From May 31, phased reopening of Delhi had started with the resumption of construction and manufacturing activities. Last week, markets and malls were allowed to open, on an odd-even basis. Moreover, the Delhi Metro also resumed services for the general public with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Addressing a presser last week, CM Kejriwal had stated that more activities would be allowed if the Covid situation continued to improve in the city. Since then the Covid situation has improved in the national capital with less number of infections and deaths reported by the Health bulletins of the Delhi government. On Saturday, Delhi reported 213 new Covid cases, the lowest since March 1 when 175 people were found Covid positive in the national capital. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: 13 Killed in Hospital Attack in Opposition-held Syria Town

Here Are The LIVE Updates:

07:02 AM: "There is a likelihood of the Delhi government announcing more relaxations like reopening salons and weekly markets from next week. Reopening of cinema halls, gyms and allowing dining at restaurants are also under consideration," a source claimed.

07:01 AM: Brijesh Goyal said the CTI has also written to the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) urging them to allow reopening of salons and gyms as these sectors provide livelihood to nearly 15 lakh people.

07: 00 AM: The Chamber of Trade and Industry(CTI) has demanded reopening of salons and gyms from June 14. In an online meeting of salon owners and gym operators, organised by CTI, they demanded reopening of the gyms and salons, said chairman of CTI Brijesh Goyal.