New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce more relaxations or exemptions in the national capital as a part of the phased unlock process. While stadiums and sports complexes are likely to reopen in Delhi from Monday, restrictions in the Delhi Metro are likely to continue for at least another week. If reports are to be believed, the metro will continue to operate with 50% seating capacity, unless the CMO or the Lt Governor’s secretariat changes the recommendations placed before them for their approval. Speaking to a leading daily, an official said that except for stadiums and sports complexes, no other relaxations have been recommended. “However, the final order may or may not have further changes”, he told the Indian Express. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Stadiums, Sports Complexes May Reopen From Next Week, Kejriwal Govt to Make Announcement Soon

