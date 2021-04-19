New Delhi: In a bid to arrest the infection spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday decided to impose six-day lockdown in the national capital from tonight till next Monday morning. Notably, the fresh restrictions come as the national capital recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases. The complete shutdown will be effective from tonight (April 19) to 5 am on April 26 (Monday). “From today till Monday, 5 am Delhi is going under lockdown. Essential services will work. Lockdown was not an easy decision but we had no other option left”, said CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing media over COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The AAP leader asserted that Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. “Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system”, he added. Also Read - Delhi Sets up HELPLINE Numbers to Manage COVID-related Medicines. Check Delhi Region Wise Numbers

