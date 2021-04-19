New Delhi: In a bid to arrest the infection spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday decided to impose six-day lockdown in the national capital from tonight till next Monday morning. Notably, the fresh restrictions come as the national capital recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases. The complete shutdown will be effective from tonight (April 19) to 5 am on April 26 (Monday). “From today till Monday, 5 am Delhi is going under lockdown. Essential services will work. Lockdown was not an easy decision but we had no other option left”, said CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing media over COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The AAP leader asserted that Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. “Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system”, he added. Also Read - Delhi Sets up HELPLINE Numbers to Manage COVID-related Medicines. Check Delhi Region Wise Numbers
Delhi Lockdown: Here’s What Allowed, What’s NOT Also Read - Delhi Under 6-day Complete Lockdown From Tonight, Only Essential Services Allowed | Highlights
Also Read - Lockdown to be Imposed in Bengaluru? Karnataka Health Minister Drops BIG Hint
- Essential services, food services, medical services will continue.
- Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people.
- Passes will be issued separately for wedding functions.
- Pvt medical personnel exempted on production of valid ID.
- Pregnant women/patients going for medical aid along with attendant exempted on production of valid ID/doctor’s prescription/medical papers.
- Those going for testing/vaccination exempted on production of valid ID.
- Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.
- Officials in the officers of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post exempted on the production of valid ID, said Delhi government order.
- Media exempted on production of valid ID card.
- No restriction on inter-state & intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods.
- Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors allowed.