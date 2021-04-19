New Delhi: On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 6-day complete lockdown (from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April) in the national capital as coronavirus cases continue to surge. In the same address, he also appealed to migrant workers not to leave the city while reassuring them that the lockdown will not be extended further. Pointing out that its duration being only six days, the present lockdown was a relatively ‘short’ one, the Delhi CM promised that the government will take care of the migrant workers through this crisis. Also Read - Explained: Indian Railways Set to Run ‘Oxygen Express’ Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases | Details Inside

‘I appeal to you with folded hands. It’s a small lockdown, only for six days. Don’t leave Delhi and go. I am very hopeful and that we won’t need to further extend the lockdown. The government will take care of you,” news agency ANI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying Also Read - Sonu Nigam Says 'Kumbh Mela Shouldn't Have Taken Place' in His Viral Instagram Video - Watch

Appealing to the migrant workers, he further said ‘main hoon na, mujh par bharosa rakhiye’ (I am here for you, have faith in me). Also Read - One-week Total Lockdown to be Imposed in Delhi From Tonight Till April 26, Announces CM Kejriwal | Key Takeaways

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to the migrant labourers. He says, “I appeal to you with folded hands. It’s a small lockdown, only for 6 days. Don’t leave Delhi & go. I’m very hopeful that we won’t need to further extend the lockdown…Govt will take care of you.” pic.twitter.com/OsFCytHCNu — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Kejriwal also hoped that the lockdown will remain short and as soon as people of Delhi join the fight by following the guidelines, the quicker they’ll be relieved of this situation. Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent.

Notably, the country had last year witnessed a major movement of migrants labourers and workers after the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March. In a repeat situation, hundreds of migrant workers in several metro cities of the country, have started returning to their native places to avoid last year’s fate, soon after restrictions were imposed. Migrant workers in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram last week also started to leave for their homes fearing lockdown. However, many state government is trying to reassure them that it wouldn’t be like the last time.