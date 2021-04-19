New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to surge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday decided to put the national capital under complete curfew from tonight till next Monday morning. This comes after CM held a key meeting with L-G Anil Baijal as Dehi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — which means almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. Also Read - Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Takes On Bitcoin, Covid! How To Buy It In India; Step-By-Step Guide

Last week, CM Kejriwal, in a virtual video conference, had announced a weekend curfew in the city to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. “It is unanimously decided to impose weekend curfew because people normally visit outside their homes for entertainment or other activities which can be curtailed. The restriction may not create much problem to the people. The purpose is to break the chain of Covid infection on weekends”, the AAP leader had said. Also Read - PM Modi to Chair Key Meeting Today Over Deteriorating Covid-19 Situation

