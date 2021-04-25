New Delhi: To curb the spread of coronavirus in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal on Sunday extended lockdown in the national capital by one more week, till May 3. “Lockdown being extended by a week in Delhi till May 3 (Monday, 5 AM)”, CM Kejriwal announced while addressing a press conference today. Earlier on April 19, CM Kejriwal had imposed a 6-day complete lockdown in the national capital to bring the situation under control. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Likely to be Extended by a Week; Final Decision Expected Tomorrow

