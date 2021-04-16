New Delhi: Day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT), domestic traders’ body, asked the Delhi government to impose a complete lockdown for at least 10 days to bring the situation under control. “The time has come to take a strong step in order to curb the rapid outbreak and a complete lockdown for at least 10 days in order to break the chain seems the right thing to do,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said. Also Read - Weekend Curfew in Delhi: Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not During Weekends

However, those engaged in essential services should get e-passes on time, and that the government should ensure smooth movement of vehicles at borders, the traders’ body demanded, adding that they stand with the government and will continue supplies of essential commodities uninterruptedly. Khandelwal, further said that CAIT will soon convene a meeting of various trade organisations of Delhi and take a detailed view on all the issues-related to possible lockdown. “If necessary, the traders can also call for closing their shops,” he stated.

Weekend Curfew in Delhi

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal, in a virtual video conference, announced weekend curfew in the city giving relaxation to essential services and upcoming marriages with provisions of providing them certain passes to avoid panic. Citing that the decision has been taken after a series of meetings conducted since morning — first with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and then with the Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and other top officials — Kejriwal said ‘it is decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus’.

“It is unanimously decided to impose weekend curfew because people normally visit outside their homes for entertainment or other activities which can be curtailed. The restriction may not create much problem to the people. The purpose is to break the chain of Covid infection on weekends,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi Surpasses Mumbai to Become Worst-hit COVID City In India

Meanwhile, Delhi has surpassed Mumbai to become the worst-hit city by the pandemic in India. The capital city on Thursday recorded recorded 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities, as per the data shared by the health department. Even though the number of cases was lesser than that of Wednesday’s tally, the positivity rate on Thursday mounted to 20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi. Earlier on Wednesday, the region registered 17,282 new infections, its highest single-day spike till date. The number of cases has been on an upward spiral in the last few days.

(With agency inputs)