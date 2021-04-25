Delhi Lockdown News: As the number of coronavirus cases refuses to fall, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended lockdown in the national capital by another week, till May 3. Earlier, the majority of residents in the national capital had demanded an extension of COVID-19 lockdown. A survey conducted by a community social media platform LocalCircle had showed a total of 48 per cent of respondents asked the Kejriwal government to extend the shutdown by two more weeks, while 68 per cent of the respondents demanded an extension of lockdown by at least a week. The survey received over 8,000 responses from residents located in all 11 districts of Delhi. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: Who Needs E-Pass? How to Apply For it? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Besides, the domestic trader’s body, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had also urged the Delhi government to further extend the lockdown beyond April 26 to bring the pandemic under control. In a letter to CM Kejriwal, CAIT said going by the current statistics, the situation is quite alarming in Delhi.

“The CAIT has urged for extension of lockdown in Delhi beyond April 26… as and when the situation is improved, the lockdown can be lifted,” the confederation said in a statement.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "…From 10 pm tonight to 5 am next Monday, a 6-day long lockdown is being imposed in Delhi." pic.twitter.com/2Lf4rkjhJL — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Notably, Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially amid the SARS-COV-2 variant propagating in Delhi with the city registering a 4,200 per cent increase in its daily caseload within the last 30 days. Following this, the Delhi government has imposed a 6-day complete lockdown in the city. The restrictions that came into effect on April 19 will remain in place till 5 AM, Monday, April 26.

“The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs, and oxygen”, Kejriwal had said requesting migrants in the city not to leave Delhi.