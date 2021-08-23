New Delhi: Taking lessons from the first and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is preparing on a war-footing to tackle the likely third wave of coronavirus, which experts have predicted will hit the children most. The health infrastructure is being ramped up to unprecedented levels with more than 37,000 Covid-19 dedicated beds being built for the fight against the possible third wave of coronavirus. Health minister Satyendar Jain has stated that over 37,000 dedicated beds for COVID-19 patients are being set up presently and the Delhi government is preparing for the worst-case scenario so that it can save precious lives. However, he predicted that if third wave comes, it will be milder than the second wave in Delhi at least because the majority of the cases that emerged during April-May this year were caused by the Delta variant, implying the majority of the population may already have antibodies.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona In India: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria's BIG Statement People Should Not Ignore | Read Details

‘Delhi preparing for worst-case scenario’ | All you need to know

Makeshift hospitals on standby

Since the health scientists are continuously warning about the possible third wave in India anytime, all makeshift hospitals in Delhi are operational and will remain in a standby mode. The makeshift Covid-19 facility attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital at Ramleela Maidan started operations with 250 ICU beds during the second wave. Dr Ritu Saxena, Media Cell Chief, says that the makeshift Covid-19 facility at Ram Leela ground is fully operational and “we are planning the extension of the facility there as per the direction from the government to prepare in advance for possible third wave. Dr Purvi Verma, Clinical Doctor at the CWG Covid care center, said, “We are ready to face the challenges of the third wave with two oxygen plants ready and a total of 450 beds attached with the oxygen supply.”

Seven semi-permanent Covid hospitals with 7,000 ICU beds in next 6 months

To face the severity, the Delhi government has decided to build seven makeshift hospitals with 7,000 ICU beds in the next six months. These seven makeshift hospitals will be constructed by the public works department (PWD) in Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Raghubir Nagar, GTB hospital, and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya.

Graded response action plan

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has prepared a colour-coded ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital. Under the plan, there are four levels of colour-coded alerts —Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red. The stage of alert will be based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week). While night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be imposed in the national capital during three stages — Yellow, Amber and Orange, there will be ‘total curfew’ if ‘Red’ alert is sounded. The plan was approved in a DDMA meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Niti Aayog member V K Paul, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and others.

‘Lockdown will be imposed immediately’

“Lockdown in Delhi will be imposed immediately if the COVID positivity rate reaches 5 per cent again”, Satyendar Jain had said while addressing a virtual session by Assocham India earlier this month. At present, the national capital’s positivity rate has decreased to 0.08 per cent.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, the second consecutive day the daily fatality count stood nil. However, 19 new cases were recorded, the lowest since April 15 last year. This is the 12th time since the start of the second wave of the COVID-19 in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16 and August 20 too, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, according to official data. The second wave swept the city during April-May period.