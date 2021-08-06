New Delhi: “Lockdown in Delhi will be imposed immediately if the COVID positivity rate reaches 5 per cent again”, said Satyendar Jain while addressing a virtual session by Assocham India. At present, the national capital’s positivity rate has decreased to 0.08 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the city recorded 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease.Also Read - Delhi Covid: Govt Cuts Rates of RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests | Check New Prices Here

Meanwhile, speaking about the possible third wave of the pandemic, Jain asserted that over 37,000 dedicated beds for COVID-19 patients are being set up presently and the Delhi government is preparing for the worst-case scenario so that it can save precious lives. Furthermore, Delhi health minister said that the AAP government took lessons from the experiences of the second wave and has ramped up infrastructure ahead of the third wave with focus on installing PSA oxygen plants to setting up more oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds.

Jain also said that the government is setting up ICU beds and ventilators in the makeshift hospitals which were set up to tackle the second wave. He said infrastructure is being ramped up in hospitals created at Chattarpur, Sant Nirankari Colony and Ramlila Maidan.

Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern regarding the chances of a third wave. He said the Delhi government is preparing on a war-footing to tackle the next wave of Covid-19. Besides, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government has also approved a colour-coded response action plan for restricting various activities and functioning of Metro trains, restaurants and shopping malls in accordance with the severity of the pandemic.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan, there will be four levels of colour-coded alerts —Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red. The stage of alert will be based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), the cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week). While night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be imposed in the national capital during three stages — Yellow, Amber and Orange, there will be ‘total curfew’ if ‘Red’ alert is sounded.